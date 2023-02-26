Hunziker show, her Michelle Impossible & Friends triumphs over Canele 5

Michelle Impossible & Friends it was a success. The first episode of the program Hunziker (now in its second season) aired on Wednesday evening on Canale 5 convinced everyone. TV ratings were a triumph (and the Mediaset flagship has clearly detached Rai1, here the data).

The audience appreciated, got excited and promoted the show with full marks. Beautiful then family TV reunion with Eros Ramazzotti and his daughter Aurora which will soon make them grandparents.

The duet with Katia Follesa is fun. In this case, Hunziker’s fans were also delighted by the neckline of Michelle’s dress: standing ovations! Watch the gallery and the video.

