Home Business Michelle Hunziker plunging neckline at Michelle Impossible & Friends
Business

Michelle Hunziker plunging neckline at Michelle Impossible & Friends

by admin
Michelle Hunziker plunging neckline at Michelle Impossible & Friends

Hunziker show, her Michelle Impossible & Friends triumphs over Canele 5

Michelle Impossible & Friends it was a success. The first episode of the program Hunziker (now in its second season) aired on Wednesday evening on Canale 5 convinced everyone. TV ratings were a triumph (and the Mediaset flagship has clearly detached Rai1, here the data).

The audience appreciated, got excited and promoted the show with full marks. Beautiful then family TV reunion with Eros Ramazzotti and his daughter Aurora which will soon make them grandparents.

The duet with Katia Follesa is fun. In this case, Hunziker’s fans were also delighted by the neckline of Michelle’s dress: standing ovations! Watch the gallery and the video.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The state-owned subsidiary of the Shanghai trading group has reached 114 purchase orders of intent, involving a value of 3.08 billion U.S. dollars

You may also like

Inflation, poorer Italian families. Burned 164 billion savings

Drought, Minister Pichetto disavowed by his deputy: “Commissioner?...

Drought, Minister Pichetto disavowed by his deputy: “Commissioner?...

Seaside chaos, back to Draghi. Meloni alone, the...

Taxing cryptocurrencies: the move to regulate the Far...

Advanced life, three-row, seven-seat, comfortable SUV Ford New...

Stellantis cuts executive salaries. Reduction of 2.1 million...

Health, 5 sleep habits and the risk of...

The Social Sisters of Pienza risk being reduced...

The new flag of the Cloud is worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy