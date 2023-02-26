The Maneskin bomb exploded at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. “Don’t wanna sleep” tonight opened the eagerly awaited second stage in Italy of the “Loud Kids Tour”, re-proposed after the new album “Rush”. A hymn that sounds like an alarm clock in front of the more than 13,000 who have been waiting for the Roman band for days. In the triumph of the ‘politically incorrect’, Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan have dragged Turin into the “Gossip”, overwhelming the crowd to the irrepressible rhythm of “Shut up and good”, a piece with which they won the Sanremo festival two years ago and the ‘Eurovision song contest. A kaleidoscope of emotions and an unmistakable sound framed “Own my mind” and “Supermodel”. And on the notes of the rock ballad “Coraline” they could not help but be standing with their torches on. A lesson in style, that of the Maneskin, who, in a total black Gucci look, took over the Turin stage after Pesaro, without asking anyone’s permission, with the hunger of those who are “twenty years old” and who, not for this, renounces to become an idol of all ages. In Turin everything is “played” to perfection: from “Beggin”, “performed so much that it broke the c…., but we like it so much and so do you” to “Gasoline”, passing through “Back to casa” (in acoustic) and the irrepressible sound of “Mammamia”. And the Maneskin fire has returned to invade the sports arena with “I wanna be your slave”, one of the hits of the moment also performed in the overwhelming encore immediately after the intense “The Loneliest”. Two hours of transgressive, multifaceted, damningly true music, the band’s business card since the beginning of this beautiful fairy tale, on X Factor, and which it hasn’t been afraid to exhibit all over the world. Not just a concert, but a fashion show without filters, which reminded everyone of the beauty of being yourself, even if “different from them”. Now, however, head to the next ones, still sold out, between Holland, Belgium, Germany and France, to then return to Italy with Bologna, Florence, Rome, Naples, Bari, Assago and again in Europe.

