Las complaints about lack of water in different sectors of Valledupar is a constant among citizens. In the previous edition of El Pilón, merchants from the Hurtado spa indicated that they had 9 days without the precious liquid.

This situation remains the same because this area of ​​the city they have a very old connection and that it depends on the park of the Vallenata Legend that must be reinforced, according to the manager (e) of Emdupar, Edward Gómez.

Likewise, he added that through the Technical Office they coordinate the filling through tankers of an underground tank that is in the Hurtado spa in order to solve the lack of water Until they fix the problem.

Another of the sectors in which the water supply fails is in Comuna 3 neighborhoodssuch as Cicierón Maestre, Edgardo Pupo, and Fundadores, where precisely the storage tank built by the national government to solve this problem.

Likewise in Villalba, Santa Rosalía, Garupal, Fundadores, San Joaquín, Obrero, Primero de Mayo, Doce de Octubre, among others.

Emdupar has stated that they also carry out valve maintenance and in the filters that have deteriorated in the treatment plant, which The water supply has been interrupted.

“We have a deficiency in the valves of the drinking water treatment plant, which, when the water arrives, are not able to retain all the water that is entering and it is being returned to the river, which is causing us to have very little fluid to be able to cover the whole city”said the manager (e).

He reiterated that a emergency crash plan and the technicians began to work to maintain the valves and it is believed that in the next week it would already be restoring service in the city.