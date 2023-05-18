Micron May Get $1.5 Billion from Japan to Upgrade Chip Factory – WSJ

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is expected to receive about $1.5 billion in financial incentives from the Japanese government to help it make advanced-process memory chips, according to a new report.

Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday that the deal could be announced on Thursday, when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with a group of tech executives, including Micron Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra.

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology will use the funds to upgrade its plant in Hiroshima, Japan, to make next-generation DRAM chips, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg said the effort was aimed at boosting Japan’s domestic semiconductor industry amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China, and seeking a backup plan designed to be used if Taiwan’s chip production is disrupted.

