Zhou Ye read the typo in the live broadcast, leading to heated discussions about reading the word “repentance” as “remorse” – Minnan.com

On the evening of May 17th, during the live broadcast, Zhou Ye and Hou Minghao pronounced the word “repentance” as “remorse”, and then apologized in the live broadcast room, saying that he was too nervous and his mouth was too tight. After this video was exposed, it caused many Hot discussion among netizens.

Netizens have said that slips of the tongue or gibberish are normal things and should be tolerated. Fortunately, Zhou Ye is also a fan of acting in “Heart Protection”, so passerby fans are very tolerant and can understand Zhou Ye. It can be seen that Zhou, who played the role of a Taoist girl cultivating immortals in “Heart Protection”, also succeeded in gaining popularity with her outstanding acting skills.

Recently, the new drama “Heart Care” starring Hou Minghao and Zhou Ye is currently on the air. As the male and female protagonists, it is natural for the two to come out together for business. Zhou also connected with Hou Minghao that night, and the two talked about interesting things about the filming set, and also expressed their feelings about starring in this drama, as well as the inner changes of the protagonists.

At that time, Hou Minghao was talking about the role he played, and he spoke in a serious manner, but Zhou Ye smiled hippie beside him, saying that he was still confessing. At this time, Hou Minghao should have known that Zhou Ye had made a typo, but he did not come out to correct it, but continued to express his point of view. Immediately afterwards, Zhou also burst into laughter, saying that because of your confession, the popularity of our new drama has exceeded 9000, and he clapped his hands, which can be described as quite happy. In this regard, Hou Minghao responded: My bucket broke 9000, right? Zhou also said, no, it was because of your confession.

Since Zhou Ye read it wrong four times in a row, Hou Minghao couldn’t stand it any longer. He bluntly said no, and it wasn’t a confession. He directly corrected her mistake, but Zhou Ye still didn’t react. Perhaps the staff next to him reminded Zhou Ye. Later, Zhou also apologized in the live broadcast room, saying that because the popularity of the new drama exceeded 9000, he was too nervous and misread the confession.

Fortunately, netizens are also very tolerant of her. It seems that actors with good acting skills are naturally popular with passers-by. Fans have filters, so they see things differently. So everyone is very tolerant towards Zhou, thinking that for a girl with such solid acting skills, a little mistake is not a big deal. It can be seen that if a star wants not to overturn, in the final analysis, he must have a work.

Original title: Zhou Ye’s typo caused controversy and was ridiculed as a hopeless illiterate

