Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the quarter-finals of the Sudirman Cup ahead of schedule 2023-05-18 14:29:06.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Ding Wenxian, Xu Shihao, Wang Hengzhi

Another 5:0! In the second round of Group A of the 2023 Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championships on the 16th, the Chinese team defeated the Singapore team 5:0, qualifying for the group round ahead of schedule, and locked in the top eight seats.

Compared with the 5-0 defeat of the Egyptian team in the first match of the group stage, the Chinese team has carried out personnel rotation in the other four individual events except for the men’s singles.

The world‘s number one “ace” mixed doubles Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong scored the first point for the Chinese team. Facing Xu Yongkai/Chen Weihan, who are ranked 26th in the world, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong spent most of the first game chasing points. When the score was tied at 17, the opponent got the game point again at 20:18, but the “IELTS” team did not panic at all, and scored 4 points in a row to reverse and win, and then went to the next game at 21:19.

After the game, Zheng Siwei said that they were the first to play in the mixed doubles, which made them feel that the task was heavy and they were under pressure. As the captain of the men’s team, he believes that the momentum and cohesion of the team competition are very important, and he hopes that he can unite everyone on and off the court and achieve good results together.

In the second men’s singles matchup, the Singapore team did not send former world champion Luo Jianyou, which surprised the famous Chinese player Shi Yuqi. “After the list is released, I need to adjust my mentality.” In the end, Shi Yuqi won two games in a row without any suspense, defeating Zheng Jiaheng of the Singapore team.

After that, He Bingjiao in women’s singles, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang in men’s doubles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan in women’s doubles each scored a point for the Chinese team. Except for the men’s doubles score which was 2:1, the other two games were 2:0. Wang Chang, who competed in the Sudirman Cup for the first time, said with a smile: “This is a very precious experience. It is the first time to play a team competition, and the first game is lost first. This experience is very difficult for us in this life. Twice.”

In another match in Group A that day, the Danish team beat Egypt 5-0 and qualified from the group together with the Chinese team. The two teams will meet in the final round of the group stage on the 18th.

In the Group B duel, although the Indonesian team lost in the men’s doubles match they are best at, they still defeated the German team 4:1 and secured the top eight seats with a record of two wins; the Thai team defeated the Canadian team 4:1, also ahead of schedule. The group qualify.