Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU? Intel launches the Arc Balanced Builds program, allowing you to get the best gaming experience and price

Many CPU or GPU evaluation reports on the Internet are usually paired with the most flagship or high-end models to avoid limitations and bottlenecks. Even low-end GPUs will be completed on platforms such as i9-13900K. For readers, it may feel difficult to refer to. After all, there are too many grades, and normally no one will match it like this. Therefore, many people must have doubts about what kind of GPU should be used for the CPU.

To this end, Intel has recently launched a new Arc Balanced Builds program. Intel officials will help you choose which Intel CPU models to match with the Arc graphics card, so that you can play the best gaming experience. At the same time, the price of buying both CPU and GPU Also more favorable.

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU? Intel launches the Arc Balanced Builds program, allowing you to get the best gaming experience

Earlier on Intel’s official blog announced the launch of an Arc Balanced Builds program, from more than 15,000 data points, to help users find out how to get the highest CP value of the PC computer. According to Intel, most gamers want to assemble a computer with a price between US$900 and US$1,500, so how to maximize the value and optimize performance of mid-range CPUs is very important.

Most of the evaluations on the Internet use the highest-end processors such as i9-12900K, i9-13900K, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, etc. Not everyone needs such a high-end processor, and the computer configuration shared by users on the Reddit forum also shows this. Most mid-range processors:



Therefore, Intel has run more than 50 games through its own CPU and GPU pairing test. The CPU part ranges from Core i9-13900K to the 12th and 13th generation Core i5 and i7 models. There are 9 types of GPUs. Including the Arc 380, Arc 750, and Arc 770, each game was run multiple times totaling over 22GB of data.

Finally found:

Arc 380 with Core i3 or Core i5 processors (12th and 13th generation)

Arc 750 and Arc 770 with Core i5 and Core i7 processors (12th and 13th generation)

GPUs such as the RTX 4090 need to be paired with Core i7, Core i9 processors (12th and 13th generations)

Intel also shared that in their tests, they found that when Arc A750 and RTX 3060 12GB are paired with different CPU processors, the FPS curves of 1080p resolution are almost the same, and the CPU grade does not affect GPU performance too much, but this is not the case for RTX 4090. Low resolutions will have a CPU bottleneck, which will lead to large changes in the curve:



After the test results were obtained, Intel cooperated with many brands and merchants around the world to launch a combination of Arc Balanced Builds products. GPU + CPU starts from 423 US dollars, and the computer system starts from 899 US dollars. For those who don’t know how to match it, you can refer to it. Taiwan Some of them can only be bought in Jieyuan Online Mall at present, please click me to view the complete purchase store:



In Intel’s official YouTube channel, there is also a more complete video. Anyone who has time recommends it: