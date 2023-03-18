Home Technology Exynos Modem finds a serious vulnerability, a large number of Samsung and Google phones are affected-ePrice.HK
Exynos Modem finds a serious vulnerability, a large number of Samsung and Google phones are affected

Exynos Modem finds a serious vulnerability, a large number of Samsung and Google phones are affected

Yesterday, Google’s information security team Project Zero issued a warning on Samsung’s Exynos Modem, pointing out that the Modem has as many as 18 network-issued remote code execution vulnerabilities to the baseband, involving a large number of Samsung, vivo and Google mobile phones, as well as vehicles using related chips. To put it simply, as long as the attacker knows the victim’s mobile phone number, he can damage the affected mobile phone through mobile.

A large number of mobile phones and cars are affected

The mobile phone models involved include Samsung Galaxy S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12 and A04 series; vivo’s S16, S15, X70, X60 and X30 series, as well as Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. In addition, all cars with built-in Exynos Auto T5123 chips are affected by this critical vulnerability.

Disable VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling to keep safe

The good news is that manufacturers have already started to make system updates to fix the vulnerabilities. Taking the recently launched March security update for Pixel phones as an example, one of the vulnerabilities has been fixed. The Project Zero team recommends that the above-mentioned mobile phone users temporarily disable the Wi-Fi Calling or VoLTE function before obtaining the correction file, so as to avoid the risk of the above-mentioned vulnerability.

Source: droid-life

