Heart attack, what are the strange symptoms that affect women

L’heart attack it represents one of the leading causes of death globally, in both men and women. However, while men tend to have more classic symptoms, women can experience less common and often overlooked signs. It is therefore of paramount importance know the symptoms of heart attack in women, in order to recognize them early and act promptly. In this article, we will explore the side symptoms of heart attacks that can affect women.

Figure 1 – Heart attack, which are the most common symptoms affecting women.

What are the heart attack symptoms that affect women?

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, causing heart cells to die. While for men the typical symptoms include chest pain, numb left arm e dyspnea, women may show different and less recognizable signals. Here are some of the atypical symptoms women might experience during a heart attack:

Pain in the jaw: a common symptom in women is the pain or discomfort in the jaw area. It is often mistakenly attributed to a dental problem or the jaw itself, thus delaying a correct diagnosis. Back pain: women can warn dull pain or pressure in the back regionsimilar to a muscle discomfort or tension. Abdominal pains: some women report abdominal painsoften mistaken for digestive disorders such as heartburn or indigestion. Nausea and vomit: another symptom that can affect women during a heart attack is nauseasometimes accompanied by episodes of vomiting. These signals can be erroneously attributed to gastrointestinal disturbances. Extreme tiredness: women may experience a disproportionate tirednessfor no apparent reason. This fatigue can persist for days or weeks before the actual heart attack.

Risk Factors for Women

Before delving into the symptoms of heart attack in women, it is important to understand the risk factors which can increase the likelihood of developing a heart attack. Some of the major risk factors for women include:

Age : The risk of heart attack increases with advancing age. After menopause, the risk for women becomes similar to that for men.

: The risk of heart attack increases with advancing age. After menopause, the risk for women becomes similar to that for men. Family history : Having first-degree relatives, such as a mother or sisters, with a history of heart disease can increase the risk of a heart attack.

: Having first-degree relatives, such as a mother or sisters, with a history of heart disease can increase the risk of a heart attack. Chronic diseases : conditions like diabetes , hypertension , high cholesterol o obesity increase the likelihood of developing a heart attack.

: conditions like , , o increase the likelihood of developing a heart attack. Lifestyle: an unhealthy diet, smoking, lack of physical activity and stress can contribute to the onset of cardiovascular disease.

Prevention and Awareness

Heart attack prevention is essential to protect heart health. Women should be aware of atypical symptoms and heed the following tips to reduce the risk of a heart attack:

Balanced nutrition : Following a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and reducing the consumption of saturated fats and sugars can help prevent a heart attack.

: Following a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and reducing the consumption of saturated fats and sugars can help prevent a heart attack. Regular physical activity : Getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week can help keep your heart healthy.

: Getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week can help keep your heart healthy. Weight control : Maintaining an adequate body weight reduces the load on the heart and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

: Maintaining an adequate body weight reduces the load on the heart and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. Smoking : Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps to protect your heart and reduce your risk of heart attack.

: Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps to protect your heart and reduce your risk of heart attack. Regular medical visits: Having regular medical checkups to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol level and other risk factors can help prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease.

Conclusions

Heart attacks can affect both men and women, but the latter can experience atypical symptoms that are often ignored or mistaken for other conditions. Is critical know the symptoms heart attack in women, such as jaw pain, back pain, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and extreme tiredness. In addition, adopting a healthy lifestyle and getting regular checkups can help reduce the risk of a heart attack and maintain heart health.

