Early diagnosis and targeted intervention on the individual for the prevention of cardiovascular disease tailored

How are the heart, brain and kidneys? In the future, we will probably have to get more and more used to this key question for defining cardiovascular risk. And perhaps, also through specific tests that could also consider the “scanner” of the eye, to develop more or less intense targeted treatments based on the individual’s risk. What is certain is that prevention pathways will increasingly start from the conditions and functional capacities of these and other organs, exposed to the elements of cardiovascular risk factors, from overweight to hypertension, through sedentary lifestyle, metabolic alterations involving cholesterol LDL and glucose.