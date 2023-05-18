Home » Early diagnosis and targeted intervention on the individual for the prevention of cardiovascular disease tailored
Health

Early diagnosis and targeted intervention on the individual for the prevention of cardiovascular disease tailored

by admin
Early diagnosis and targeted intervention on the individual for the prevention of cardiovascular disease tailored

How are the heart, brain and kidneys? In the future, we will probably have to get more and more used to this key question for defining cardiovascular risk. And perhaps, also through specific tests that could also consider the “scanner” of the eye, to develop more or less intense targeted treatments based on the individual’s risk. What is certain is that prevention pathways will increasingly start from the conditions and functional capacities of these and other organs, exposed to the elements of cardiovascular risk factors, from overweight to hypertension, through sedentary lifestyle, metabolic alterations involving cholesterol LDL and glucose.

See also  Vaccine obligation for medical personnel, Council of State: it is legitimate

You may also like

Listeria and Salmonella alarm in salami, here are...

Cesena, citizens shovel mud from the streets after...

Ukraine, USA: “New sanctions from G7 to isolate...

Looking at the sea: a psychologist explains why...

Geoghegan Hart drama, 4 hour operation to reconstruct...

from the discovery the possible solution to hot...

TikTok, clash open in Montana after the ban

Ecological transition, the other side of the coin:...

Tips for the right facial care!

“Surprised by the decision to hold the Springsteen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy