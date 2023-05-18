Home » EasyJet cuts losses in first six months
EasyJet, the British low-cost airline, finished the first half of its fiscal year with a reduction in its pre-tax losses of £411m, down from £545m in the first six months of 2022, ahead of a summer strong recovery supported by the increase in demand and ticket prices.

In the first six months turnover rose by 80% to £2.689 billion from £1.498 billion in the same period last year supported by strong demand over the Christmas period, easyJet holidays and ancillary items turnover (baggage, in-flight meals and shopping) up 34%, an item destined to grow. Fuel costs are on the rise.

Passengers transported in the period were 33.1 million, up by 41%, allowing for a gradual increase in the capacity offered by 9% in the first six months, destined to review pre-Covid levels in the fourth quarter. On the Stock Exchange, the stock is up slightly by 0.45 percent.

