Microsoft announces the first cloud region in Italy

Microsoft and its partners told the Triennale during the forum about the opportunities that the new Cloud Region will bring to public and private companies. Through the testimonies of many guests, strategic issues related to the digitization of the country will be touched upon, including: Innovation Ecosystem, Artificial Intelligence, Data Security and Sovereignty, Sustainability, Job Opportunities and Expertise.

The forum was attended by Vincenzo Esposito, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Italia, Ralph Haupter President of Microsoft EMEA, Matteo Del Fante Chief Executive Officer of Poste Italiane, Corrado Passera, CEO of illimity, Alessandro Boglione, Executive Vice President BasicNet SpA., Bernadette Bevacqua, CEO of Sperlari, Marta Testi ELITE Chief Executive Officer, Alessia Cappello – Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies of the City of Milan in video link, Guido Guidesi Councilor for Economic Development Lombardy Region and the final speech by Valentino Valentini Deputy Minister Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

Microsoft has taken another important step forward as part of its Ambizione Italia plan for innovation and growth of the country through digital: in fact, the Microsoft Cloud Region in Italy was born in Milan, which will allow companies of all sizes and industry to access local cloud services with the highest levels of security, data sovereignty and innovative technologies.

