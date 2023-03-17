The war among Silicon Valley giants has entered a white-hot stage.

As soon as Google announced the integration of AI tools into Workspace, Microsoft hastily held a press conference on the back foot. The office software king bomb-Microsoft 365 Copilot was offered without much talk, and the world was once again blinded.

From now on, whether it is Word, PPT, Excel, Outlook, Teams, Microsoft Viva, Power Platform, all these office software will be supported by GPT-4!

In other words, through Copilot, we can easily play with AI tools with the most common interface and natural language.

Microsoft CEO Nadella said that today is a milestone, which means that the way we interact with computers has entered a new stage. From then on, the way we work will change forever and start a new round of productivity explosion.

Is Microsoft trying to kill workers all over the world?

Li Zhifei, the boss who watched the press conference, concluded that it was too shocking, and it was simply “not like Microsoft”. It is really unprecedented for a 48-year-old company to rejuvenate and rejuvenate.

Everything you can think of is using GPT-4!

Do you still remember the little assistant Clippy (this is a stalk that only older readers can understand), now, GPT-4 appears in the original position of Clippy-in the full set of office software, it is everywhere.

Moreover, because Copilot can be called throughout Office, all your software is equivalent to interoperability.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot system built by Microsoft combines office software such as Word, Excel, and PPT, Microsoft Graph, and GPT-4 into a powerful combination. All software is interoperable, and GPT-4 shuttles among them.

Word: Writing a thesis is complete

In Word, you can ask Copilot to write articles, change text, and make summaries for you.

With just a brief prompt, Copilot creates a first draft and pulls in information as needed from across the organization.

It can even help you correctly grasp the tone of the article and give various suggestions. Whether the tone is professional, enthusiastic, or casual, it is up to you to choose.

Alternatively, Copilot can improve writing, suggesting ways to strengthen arguments, or remove inconsistencies.

For example, through the following commands and prompts, Copilot can double the productivity of workers.

Draft a two-page project proposal based on data from “one document” and “one spreadsheet”.

Make the third paragraph more concise. Change the tone of the document to be more casual.

From this rough outline, create a one-page draft.

At the same time, you can also call other software in Word, such as OneNote, and let it help you write an essay based on this material.

Even, you can ask it to make an Excel for you based on the content of Word, and it will automatically complete the data analysis for you.

PPT: Word cut slides in seconds

In PPT, you talk to it about your ideas, and it will automatically make a whole set of PPT for you, and the beautiful pages will be automatically designed for you.

If you have ready-made materials, you only need to tap Copilot, and it will generate a PPT by itself based on the word you wrote, which is really writing yourself.

In addition, you can also condense the lengthy PPT with one click, and use natural language commands to adjust the layout, rearrange the text, and even click the perfect animation time.

Here are a few examples of prompts:

Create a 5-slide presentation based on a Word document and include relevant picture material.

Combine this presentation into a 3-slide abstract.

Rearrange the 3 summaries into three columns with one image in each column.

Excel: The formula doesn’t exist anymore

In Excel, Copilot can help you generate clear tables in a few seconds and handle any data processing.

Moreover, it will instantly create SWOT-based or various pivot tables based on these data.

Even, Copilot can help discover the correlation of data, propose hypothetical solutions, and give formula suggestions based on the questions you ask, and even generate new models.

There is no need to learn complicated Excel usage anymore, and the workers are ecstatic!

The following examples are prompts that you can try:

To give sales details by type and channel, insert a table.

predict[一个变量的变化]and a graph is generated to aid in visualization.

simulation[变量]How will a change in growth rate affect my gross margin.

Outlook: Good for the editorial group

In Outlook, Copilot can help you write emails. You start and finish, and it will automatically complete and polish your text.

In addition, it will automatically summarize email information for you. Even, according to the tone of the email you can specify it writes, how many words to write.

Summarizing the emails I missed while I was out last week, marking all the important items.

Draft a response asking for more detail on points 2 and 3 while expressing thanks; keep the draft short and use more professional expectations.

Everyone is invited to join the “lunch and learn” event about the new product launch next Thursday at noon, and lunch will be provided on site.

Teams: Go to work without using your brain

In Teams, Copilot can help you summarize projects in real time and perform tasks at the same time, greatly improving the efficiency of the entire meeting; during meetings, it will automatically transcribe for you; if you forget something, it will automatically remind you.

With Copilot, the information on Teams can be synchronized at any time, whether it is project updates, changes in company personnel, or even which colleagues come back from vacation, they can be seen immediately.

Summarizing what I missed in the session. What points have been made so far? Where do we disagree on this topic?

for[正在讨论的话题]Build a table of pros and cons. What else should we consider before making a decision?

What decisions have been made and what are the suggested next steps?

as well as……

In Power Platform, Copilot uses low-code tools such as Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents to enable programming novice to become a code farmer and develop various applications smoothly.

In Business Chat, all the data from word, PPT, email, calendar, notes and contacts are collected, chat records are summarized for us, and emails and project plans are written for us.

To sum up what happened last night about[客户]Upgraded chats, emails and files.

[项目]What are the next milestones and are there any risks identified? Help me brainstorm some potential mitigations.

according to[文件名A]style to write a new plan overview, containing[文件名B]program schedule in , combined with[人]list of items in the email.

Mysterious Microsoft Graph

In addition, there is a mysterious organization in this system – Microsoft Graph.

Technically speaking, Microsoft Graph is an API, and applications can “see” your email, calendar, files, usage patterns and other information stored in Microsoft cloud through this Graph, such as Outlook, OneDrive, Office 365, Teams, etc.

This is very valuable background information for generative AI tools.

In other words, Copilot already knows the content of the files you’ve been creating, the emails you’ve sent and received, your meeting schedule and summaries, etc., when it makes recommendations.

Based on this, Copilot has also become an incredibly intelligent personal digital assistant and a very practical content generation tool.

For example, Copilot can find trends in Excel data, generate emails based on past information, and create PowerPoint designs based on other files you’ve worked on.

If you want Word to write you a text based on the data in your computer, Copilot will pass this command to Microsoft Graph, retrieve all the context and data, and then draw up a prompt, which will be automatically sent to GPT-4.

The generated results are then passed to Microsoft Graph for additional compliance checks before the results and commands are sent back to Word.

The two major factories are at war to eliminate workers with one click?

I believe that all the fat friends here are already impatient.

Still, Copilot, like other AI content generators, is subject to factual errors, and even other weird errors (often referred to as “hallusion”).

Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot is most useful for first drafts and starting points. Although Copilot cannot guarantee that every fact in an email or PowerPoint is correct, users can adjust the text, images and formatting to ensure the correctness of the content.

But we’ve all seen the highlights of ChatGPT nonsense, not to mention that Microsoft was recently revealed to have fired the company’s artificial intelligence ethics team, which was responsible for clarifying what OpenAI’s language model might bring to Microsoft’s software. risky.

Are Microsoft and OpenAI going too fast?

Jared Spataro, the head of Microsoft 365, isn’t worried about this, saying that in order to meet customers’ needs, Microsoft must move quickly and learn as it goes.

As for our concern about language model nonsense, Jared Spataro explained that the prompts provided to Copilot are first filtered through the Microsoft Graph for more context.

These modified prompts are then sent to GPT-4 and filtered through Microsoft Graph before being sent back to Microsoft 365 applications.

“We make explicit how the system reaches its decisions by pointing out limitations, linking to resources, and prompting users to review, verify, and adapt content based on subject matter expertise.”

Jamie Teevan, chief scientist at Microsoft, also said: “When the system is wrong, biased or abused, we will take appropriate mitigation measures. We are dealing with long-term effects and new risks such as jailbreaking. Of course we will make mistakes, but that’s okay , Once we make a mistake, we will correct it immediately.”

Currently, Microsoft is testing Copilot with 20 customers, and the “preview version” will be rolled out to more customers in the coming months.

However, as for when individuals will be able to use these features, Microsoft has not yet disclosed.

“More information on pricing and licensing will be shared soon in the future,” Microsoft said. To be clear, Copilot will be a paid add-on to the Office 365 subscription fee.

It can be seen that recently Google and Microsoft have set off another war on AI office software.

On the same day that GPT-4 was released, Google was tit-for-tat and immediately announced that it would integrate ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence into its own “family bucket” Workspace.

Currently, Google has more than 3 billion Google Workspace users worldwide.

The data shows that Office 365 is used by more than 1 million companies around the world, and 145,844 customers in the United States alone use Office software.

Of course, like Microsoft, Google has not opened up these features, and only opened internal testing to a small number of people, and has not yet priced them.

After Google announced the integration of AI tools into Workspace this week, Microsoft was probably forced to temporarily advance the release of the Copilot system.

After all, after Microsoft invested another $10 billion in OpenAI in January, it was clear that it wanted to see a huge return as soon as possible.

It is not difficult to see that the actions of the two companies are hasty. Silicon Valley’s big factories have also begun to roll up.

And as the war between the two technology giants is inextricably linked, Microsoft is actually about to be overwhelmed.

According to foreign media The Information, Microsoft is now facing a GPU shortage.

It was also in the last week that Microsoft revealed on its official website that in order to develop ChatGPT and GPT-4 for OpenAI, it has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and built a supercomputer in Azure.Link

Now it seems that this supercomputer is not just an AI chat tool, but a long-planned office software empire.

Finally, a quote from the official website:

Human beings are born to dream, create, innovate. But today, we spend far too much time being consumed by heavy workloads, spent on tasks that drain our time, creativity and energy. To reconnect the soul of our work, we need not only a better way of doing the same thing, but a new way of working. With Copilot, your words become the most powerful productivity tool on the planet.

After watching the Microsoft Copilot press conference, netizens expressed their deep feelings:

“Whether to be eliminated or to be the coach who reprimands Fang Dao is a topic that every low-level migrant worker must face up to.”

