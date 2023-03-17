Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party group meeting

Conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions



On March 16, Wang Weizhong, secretary of the party group of the provincial government and governor of the province, presided over the meeting of the party group of the provincial government, earnestly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the two sessions of the country and the spirit of the two sessions of the country, and at the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee The spirit of the important speech, implement the requirements of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, research and deploy the implementation of the work.

The meeting pointed out that the two national sessions are an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The meeting deliberated and passed various reports and proposals, and elected a new leadership of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The unanimous election of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the President of the country and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission reflects the aspirations of the Party, the people, and the expectations of the people. During the two sessions of the country, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a series of important speeches, making important arrangements for high-quality development, the development of the private economy, adhering to the supremacy of the people, coordinated development and security, etc., providing fundamental guidelines for us to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively and systematically study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Two Sessions, to have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, to be more firm and conscious in adhering to the “two establishments” and to achieve the “two maintenances” . It is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development, adhere to the “four orientations” to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, accelerate the construction of a whole-process innovation ecological chain, take the real economy as the foundation, insist on manufacturing as the home, and actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern. Vigorously implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province, and strengthen grassroots governance and people’s livelihood security. Resolutely implement the “two unwavering”, treat all types of market entities equally, and promote the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy. It is necessary to strengthen the responsibilities of economically powerful provinces, conscientiously implement the goals and tasks of the government work report, deeply promote major projects, major projects, and major policies, and coordinate efforts in investment, consumption, import and export, etc., to fully promote the overall improvement of economic operation. It is necessary to fully implement the central government’s decision-making arrangements for deepening institutional reforms, further transform government functions, improve work efficiency, and continuously improve the modernization level of the government’s governance system and governance capabilities.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the third collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, strengthen the forward-looking, strategic, and systematic layout of basic research, and implement the ten-year “Excellent Guangdong” plan for basic research. Strive to form more original innovations. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the basic research system and mechanism, improve the “government + enterprise + society” multiple long-term stable investment mechanism, improve the management mechanism for the selection of basic research topics and the use of scientific research funds, give scientific researchers greater independent decision-making power in scientific research, and maximize the liberation and stimulation. The huge potential of the primary productive force of science and technology. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of strategic scientific and technological strengths for basic research, promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of national laboratories and provincial laboratories, accelerate the construction of first-class major scientific and technological infrastructure groups, and strive to improve the comprehensive ability of basic research. It is necessary to seize the opportunity of building a high-level talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, introduce leading scientists and high-end scientific and technological talents in basic research from home and abroad, play the role of universities as the main force in talent training, and create a basic research talent team.