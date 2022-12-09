The Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft, challenging the software maker’s attempted buyout of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, arguing it would violate US law.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced competitive pressure. In 1998 the US Department of Justice filed a large antitrust lawsuit against the company. As a result, Microsoft has changed some practices related to its Windows operating system. UK regulators are considering whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could reduce competition in the country.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, with a goal of closing the deal by June 2023. The deal has come under pressure from Microsoft’s competitors in the gaming industry. games, like Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it will not be the world leader in video games if the deal goes through and has promised to deliver popular games like “Call of Duty” on gaming platforms other than those owned by Microsoft. “We continue to believe this deal will broaden competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers,” Brad Smith, Microsoft vice president and president, said in a statement.