Home Business Microsoft: Federal Trade Commission blocks the acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Business

Microsoft: Federal Trade Commission blocks the acquisition of Activision Blizzard

by admin
Microsoft: Federal Trade Commission blocks the acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft, challenging the software maker’s attempted buyout of video game publisher Activision Blizzard, arguing it would violate US law.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced competitive pressure. In 1998 the US Department of Justice filed a large antitrust lawsuit against the company. As a result, Microsoft has changed some practices related to its Windows operating system. UK regulators are considering whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could reduce competition in the country.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, with a goal of closing the deal by June 2023. The deal has come under pressure from Microsoft’s competitors in the gaming industry. games, like Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it will not be the world leader in video games if the deal goes through and has promised to deliver popular games like “Call of Duty” on gaming platforms other than those owned by Microsoft. “We continue to believe this deal will broaden competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers,” Brad Smith, Microsoft vice president and president, said in a statement.

See also  Omicron variant: WHO speaks of 'very high' risk with the possibility of new serious peaks of infections

You may also like

Ronshine China rose nearly 54%, Logan Group rose...

The rise in international gold prices faces resistance,...

Watchful EU stock exchanges, the week of the...

Artificial intelligence, data collection and autonomous driving: the...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 9th. Prices cautiously rise...

Wall Street effect on the markets: Tokyo Stock...

Tongrentang cross-border “drinking”?It is planned to acquire a...

Cold in the holiday season?Morgan Stanley lowers iPhone...

U.S. stocks ended their five-day losing streak, and...

Lululemon Q3 revenue increased by 28% year-on-year, Q4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy