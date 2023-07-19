Microsoft lays off more than 1,000 people in a week

Microsoft Chief Commercial Officer Judson Althoff. Microsoft

According to insiders, Microsoft has laid off more than 1,000 employees in the past week.

The layoffs go beyond the 10,000 jobs Microsoft planned to cut earlier this year.

The recent cuts will change the way Microsoft reaches out to customers and partners.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

The software group Microsoft laid off more than 1,000 employees last week, mainly in customer service and sales. That’s what people familiar with the changes told Business Insider.

