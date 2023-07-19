Home » Former MPA Fazal Hakeem and Mayor Swat arrested from court room
Web Desk: Mayor Swat Shahid Ali Khan and former provincial minister and Chairman Dedic Committee Fazal Hakeem appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court, where both of them were arrested from the courtroom by canceling their bail. According to sources, both of them posted bail before arrest. which was extended till July 19. According to police sources, both the accused were arrested on May 10 for provocation. The two were taken into custody by the police after their bail was canceled in the anti-terrorism court, police sources said, and both were shifted to jail.

