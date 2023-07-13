Home » Microsoft: new strategy for the OK to purchase Activision in the UK
Business

Microsoft: new strategy for the OK to purchase Activision in the UK

by admin
Microsoft: new strategy for the OK to purchase Activision in the UK

The British antitrust, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said a new investigation into the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, valued at $69 billion, could be necessary if the two companies decide to structure the deal differently to overcome the veto of the United Kingdom.

This statement comes after a US court approved the largest settlement ever in the gaming industry.

“The parties cannot propose new remedies once a final report has been issued, but they may choose to restructure the settlement, leading to a new merger investigation,” a CMA spokesperson said.

If the deal were to be brought full circle in the UK, this would mean the CMA launching a new ‘Phase 1’ investigation (where remedies can be proposed) to look into potential competition concerns.

See also  Transport and state funds, Rome penalized: Zingaretti's responsibilities

You may also like

Nature law, Adinolfi (League): “Serious blow to agriculture”....

Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and...

Football, Arab fund PIF is targeting another European...

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

The Surge of the Peruvian Sol: Factors Behind...

Kawasaki: two new Ninjas and two enduro models...

Flexible pension models – Largest pension fund attracts...

Lube invests 44 million for growth abroad, thanks...

Sweden Supreme Court against extradition of two Turks

Raul Gardini, the documentary film with Bentivoglio thirty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy