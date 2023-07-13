Lazio, the sale of Milinkovic-Savic to Al-Hilal is OFFICIAL: all the figures and details | First page

Now it’s official. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a new player of Al-Hilal. The Serbian midfielder was announced as the Saudi club’s new signing after passing his medical and signing the contract that will bind him to his new club for the next 3 years, with a total salary of €60m.

LAZIO CONVINCED – Both from the player himself, who begged the club he has attended for the last 8 years, and from the offer from Al-Hilal, around 42 million, lower than what Lazio were willing to accept at first but which it is sufficient by virtue of Milinkovic’s request. “An act of faith”, as Lotito defined it. So 60 million in three years of salary, 42 for the cost of the card.

