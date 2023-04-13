Antonio Tajani meets the Tunisian Foreign Minister: “Together in the fight against traffickers”

“The Tunisia considers it essential, like us, the fight against human traffickers“. Thus speaking the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the end of the press conference held a Roma with my Tunisian colleague Nabil Ammar. The meeting therefore led to a common understanding: to disfavor clandestine immigration to favor legal immigration. “The cooperation between our two countries is serious – Tajani underlined – There are already agreements that will continue to be in force and that will be implemented”.

In this sense, they are foreseen in Italy “4 thousand Tunisian workers already trained and with a regular visa“. It is a channel open to immigration that remains “outside the click day quotas”. The goal is to “favor reforms by encouraging the economy of Tunisia“. “We are not colonizers – the head of the Farnesina specified – they must make the reforms. The minister assured me that the reforms are in their interest and they are carrying them out”. This is why “we are favorable to economic support to favor the growth of Tunisia”.

