April 9, 2023 Zhang Yimou inChinese filmBig DataIt was revealed at the ceremony that in September this year, he will start filming the online drama “League of Legends”.It is understood that the producer of the film is Shanghai Yaoke Media, which tells the story of Ma Da, a first-line star in the League of Legends professional league who is almost retired.gameBai Yang, a talented third-year high school student, because of an accidental soul exchange, one gained a longer career period and set off to make up for past regrets. life, but at the same time we have to face the difficulties in each other’s life together. The two lines run side by side, showing the youth’s passion and pursuit of dreams.Prior to this, Yaoke Media has announced that it will start filming e-sports games soon.themeThe online drama “League of Legends”, directed by Zhang Yimou, written by Xu Su and Wang Xiaohan, has a total of 40 episodes, each 45 minutes long, and will be broadcast on Tencent Video andauroraTV broadcast. The topic “Zhang Yimou wants to make an online drama” rushed into the hot search, which really stirred up a thousand waves. Netizens were expecting and surprised at the same time, because before that, Director Zhang not only did not shoot dramas himself, but also persuaded “Mou Girl” Zhang Ziyi doesn’t want to make a drama for money. Joining the online drama “League of Legends” this time, Zhang Yimou also said that although this is his first time filming an online drama, he has never rejected dramas, and wants to shoot something different this time. E-sports is another kind of sport. The actors are all young people, and the challenges for themselves will be relatively large. I want to make the drama very handsome, cool, sassy, ​​and modern. I also hope that the pace can be faster, and I hope to improve the overall feeling of the web drama. As the saying goes, “interlacing lines is like a mountain”, film directors “go down to earth” to shoot online dramas and TV dramas, but the effect is not good. The suspense drama “Echo” Douban filmed by Feng Xiaogang only got a passing score of 6 points, and 40% of the audience gave it a three-star rating, saying that the lines were well tuned and the plot was not grounded enough. Many netizens have expressed concerns about whether the 73-year-old film Zhang Yimou can “hold” the theme of e-sports. For Zhang Yimou, this is indeed a problem that needs to be solved.

(Article source: China Business Network)