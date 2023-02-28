Tragedy in Crotone, those who want to migrate must do so with their passport, with scheduled flights and with the certainty of having a residence permit for at least one year

I write this article aboutwave of emotion and piety that is in each of us when there are among the dead there are children even in tender age. The tragedy of Crotone (like so many others) leaves a mark on people’s consciences and at the same time it is necessary to seriously think about how to stop this flood of people who are looking for a landing place.

If we don’t have the classic slices of ham on our eyes we can say to have understood that many of these people are to be considered economic “migrants”., the others are probably trying to escape from regimes, wars or persecutions (let’s first make a list where there is no conflict). Now, despite these tragedies there are always those who take advantage of them to blame the various Governments, Ministers, etc., ask: Have we ever thought that migrants pay to be “transferred” from their place of departure to a European (?) destination?

Nobody wonders what is the quality of life of migrants before leaving their places of origin, places of “gathering”, ports, etc.? Has anyone else thought that those who work as temporary hosts and then as ferrymen make money on these people? If there are those who have considered these questions then I ask myself: do you have a serious proposal to put an end to such an important “pressure”?

Well now, I want to give some numbers: there are around 6 million foreigners in Italy and, unconfirmed data, the landed ones were over 800,000. One last figure, just to be venal, do you know how much this migratory flow has cost Italy up to now? A billion! And to the migrants? It seems about 5,000 euros each, that is to say that the gentlemen who manage the migratory flows have collected 4 billion euros (a respectable collection for the circuit) and without life insurance.

To conclude: do we really want to put an end to all this human trafficking, the dead, the traffickers and the costs? It doesn’t take much, but a lot of humility and common sense are needed, and here is my proposal which I believe has a foundation of concreteness and feasibility, leaving aside any controversy. By now, in the certainty that it is almost impossible to stop this flood of people, it would be appropriate that those who want to migrate do so with their own passport, with scheduled flights and with the certainty of having a residence permit for at least one yearall with the unconditional consent of Europe, because the chosen destinations may be different from the current landings.

Surely this proposal can be criticized, but try to think that in this way those who leave “his home” also know that they can arrive safely, which with boats etc. there is not. Thus, perhaps our hearts will no longer be saddened by these tragedies. Assuming and granted that all this happens: cum grano salis – with a pinch of common sense (Pliny the Elder naturalis historia).

