Home Sports Heather Watson beats Danka Kovinic in first round in Texas
Sports

Heather Watson beats Danka Kovinic in first round in Texas

by admin
Heather Watson beats Danka Kovinic in first round in Texas
Watson is 145 in the women’s rankings

Heather Watson won her first-round match at the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas as she beat Danka Kovinic 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

The Briton recovered from an early break in the opener and then took a 4-2 lead before Kovinic levelled at 4-4.

Watson failed to take two set points on her rival’s serve in the 12th game but won the tie-break to take the opener.

She then kept Kovinic at arm’s length in the second set and took her second match point when serving for victory.

Watson will play Sloane Stephens or Taylor Townsend in the next round.

See also  Salaries of managers, but how much do they earn today? - Economy

You may also like

Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men’s...

Lazio: Luis Alberto, I changed my way of...

The Best Awards| Barça and Laporta congratulate Messi

Bordeaux overthrow Amiens and retain second place in...

a magic by Luis Alberto brings Sarri to...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Abraham, Lukaku, Sterling, Rice, Salah,...

Securing Geno Smith, improving run defense key for...

Canada Soccer president resigns amid ongoing dispute with...

These have been the votes of Luis de...

Final 3:19 WILD ENDING Lakers vs Mavericks |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy