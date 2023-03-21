The premier reports to the Senate in view of the next EU Council. You throw the dig at the oppositions: “Stop throwing mud on Italy abroad”

On the tragedy of Cutro “my conscience is completely clearI hope that the conscience of those who use the deaths of poor people for propaganda is also in order”. Giorgia Meloniin the Senate, in the reply to the communications in view of the European Council of 23 and 24 March referring to the intervention of Senator Tatjana Rojc, elected with the Democratic Party.

Meloni: Does Visegrad build walls? They welcome millions of refugees – “Italy is left alone to face a problem that it cannot face on its own”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her reply to communications to the Senate in view of the European Council on the issue of migrants. “Compared to my colleague who was talking about Visegrad – he added – we need to update the manual of slogans. The Visegrad countries are welcoming millions of Ukrainian refugees. If anyone came to the meetings of the European Council, they would know that it is the Austrian government that is asking for walls, that it belongs to the Greens”.

Meloni: Tunisia huge problem, Gentiloni has postponed travel – “There is an enormous problem linked to the instability of Tunisia and the possible default that cannot be tackled because the IMF, which had started negotiations to support it, blocked it. And also the EU Commission itself: I spoke yesterday with commissioner Gentiloni who had already imagined going to Tunisia at the beginning of this month to try to deal with the matter, then postponed this trip. Italy is doing its best to try to unblock this stalemate”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so in the Senate, in her reply to dem Tatjana Rojc in the debate on communications in view of the EU Council.

Green houses, Meloni: it risks being patrimonial for Italians – “We need to explain to the 5 stars that the directive on green houses risks becoming a property tax for Italians. Some objectives shared by the government must be pursued with social and economic sustainability”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her reply, in her communications to the Senate in view of the European Council.

Meloni’s speech in the Senate

Subscribe to the newsletter

