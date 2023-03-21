Home Business Migrants, Meloni: “My conscience clear. Visegrad? They welcome millions of refugees”
Business

Migrants, Meloni: “My conscience clear. Visegrad? They welcome millions of refugees”

by admin
Migrants, Meloni: “My conscience clear. Visegrad? They welcome millions of refugees”

The premier reports to the Senate in view of the next EU Council. You throw the dig at the oppositions: “Stop throwing mud on Italy abroad”

On the tragedy of Cutro “my conscience is completely clearI hope that the conscience of those who use the deaths of poor people for propaganda is also in order”. Giorgia Meloniin the Senate, in the reply to the communications in view of the European Council of 23 and 24 March referring to the intervention of Senator Tatjana Rojc, elected with the Democratic Party.

Meloni: Does Visegrad build walls? They welcome millions of refugees – “Italy is left alone to face a problem that it cannot face on its own”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her reply to communications to the Senate in view of the European Council on the issue of migrants. “Compared to my colleague who was talking about Visegrad – he added – we need to update the manual of slogans. The Visegrad countries are welcoming millions of Ukrainian refugees. If anyone came to the meetings of the European Council, they would know that it is the Austrian government that is asking for walls, that it belongs to the Greens”.

Meloni: Tunisia huge problem, Gentiloni has postponed travel – “There is an enormous problem linked to the instability of Tunisia and the possible default that cannot be tackled because the IMF, which had started negotiations to support it, blocked it. And also the EU Commission itself: I spoke yesterday with commissioner Gentiloni who had already imagined going to Tunisia at the beginning of this month to try to deal with the matter, then postponed this trip. Italy is doing its best to try to unblock this stalemate”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so in the Senate, in her reply to dem Tatjana Rojc in the debate on communications in view of the EU Council.

See also  Lange's futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at high levels and spot prices rise slightly | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Green houses, Meloni: it risks being patrimonial for Italians – “We need to explain to the 5 stars that the directive on green houses risks becoming a property tax for Italians. Some objectives shared by the government must be pursued with social and economic sustainability”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in her reply, in her communications to the Senate in view of the European Council.

Meloni’s speech in the Senate

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Energy group RWE sees itself as a driver...

Rental car on vacation? So you can still...

Pensions April 2023, from increases to dates: here’s...

Hobbies for children: football, chess, then piano? Parents...

Investi in PMI Innovative e Start Up

CS takeover by UBS – how exactly did...

Comrade Citto Maselli has died. One of the...

Ever Enough Synthetic Fuels for Combustion Cars?

Shopping day, Piazza Affari closes at +2.5%

Heat pump: planning, costs, funding – you should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy