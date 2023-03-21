The alarm comes from the United States: Candida auris, a drug-resistant killer fungus, is spreading rapidly during the pandemic and poses an urgent threat to public health. This fungus mainly affects the elderly and people with immune deficiencies, often leading to their death.

The fungus has been detected in half of the 50 US states, with high concentrations in California, Texas, Nevada and Florida. In 2021, 1474 clinical cases were reported, an increase of 200% compared to 2019, and in 2022, 2377 infections were recorded. About half of the patients who become ill die within 90 days, but it is not yet clear how many of these deaths are directly attributable to the fungus.

Candida auris is of particular concern because it resists common treatments and can be carried on clothing and skin. During the Covid-19 pandemic, attention has been focused on the coronavirus, overshadowing the prevention measures for the fungus. Furthermore, the fungus tends to settle on nurses’ gowns and gloves and other protective clothing that should be disposable, but which during the pandemic has often been reused due to material shortages. The fungus has also been found on ventilators and other medical devices.

Candida auris is not a major concern for healthy young people and those with strong immune systems, but it can be lethal for the elderly and those with immune deficiencies. The fungus’ resistance to drugs is another concern, as 1.2% of Candida auris samples this year were resistant to a new first-line treatment, echinocandins. If this resistance were to increase, it would become very difficult, if not impossible to treat the disease.

Current efforts are focused on early prevention and screening measures to prevent the fungus from spreading further and becoming even more resistant to drugs. It is important that health authorities and health facilities pay attention to this fungus and take the necessary measures to prevent its spread.