Migrants, Meloni plan flops: Tunisia returns 60 million: "We will reveal secrets"
Migrants, Meloni plan flops: Tunisia returns 60 million: “We will reveal secrets”

Migrants, Meloni plan flops: Tunisia returns 60 million: "We will reveal secrets"

Giorgia Meloni in Tunis, Von der Leyen Summit, Rutte and President Saied

Migrants, the situation worsens with Tunisia: the agreements with Europe are broken

The question relating to the migrantsthe Tunisia now he has decided to go against it Europeeven the first ones were returned 60 million euros in aid. The Memorandum of Understanding with Tunis, signed by the European Commission on push from the Meloni governmentit’s not just turning out to be a failure on all fronts, but it even risks – we read in La Stampa – of turning into a boomerang. As confirmed by a spokesperson for the EU executive to La Stampa, Tunis has physically returned the 60 million in funds that Brussels had paid in recent weeks. But it’s not over: speaking to the local media, Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar threatened to go public”information that is not in their interest“.

Read also: Only Putin gains from the war in Israel

Read also: War, Gaza without electricity. Siege of Israel with 300 thousand soldiers

A gesture – continues La Stampa – in response to the move of European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyiwho a week ago had published on the social network «X» the official letter with which the Tunisian government had communicated the account number into which to pay the sum, challenging it: “If you don’t want the money, give it back“. So they did. Of the 127 million announced, 60 million are part of a previous aid package for post-Covid economic recovery, while only 67 million are linked to the management of migratory flows. Not only that: of these, only 42 million are part of the immigration chapter of the Memorandum signed in July, while the remaining 25 million had already been allocated in 2022. A sleight of hand that immediately sparked Saied’s anger: “We don’t accept handouts”.

See also  The new Dongfeng Peugeot 5008 is not installed on French cars: 178,700 cases--fast technology--technology changes the future

