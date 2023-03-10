Cdm Cutro, so Salvini rejected Crosetto’s blitz on the Navy

The massacre Of migrants on the Calabrian coasts led the government to Cutroright in the place of the tragedy that cost his life a 72 peopleto organize the extraordinary summit wanted by the premier Melons. Also in Calabria, the Prime Minister had to move – reads the Corriere della Sera – looking for a difficult balance. A position that has reinvigorated the underhand challenge con Matthew Salvini for primacy on a theme, the migration issue, which is becoming a pillar of government action. The photos of the day tell one story compact teambut the cards, the words and the mimicry of the protagonists reveal how much voltage accompanied the drafting of the decree which exacerbates the penalties for smugglers and criminal organizations. The tug of war on the rules of the security decrees by Salvini, which the League wanted to include and the Brothers of Italy managed to keep out of the text, is lasted until the last minute. The pre-advice that had to be held Wednesday afternoon has slipped to yesterday morning and there was another one there accident which reveals the internal fibrillations.

In article 10 of the decree the Defence, driven by Crosetti – continues the Corriere – has attempted blitz with a rule that strengthening i assignments from the Navy on maritime surveillance, would have given an important role to the commanders of warships. Salvinifearing a resizing of the Coast Guard, has risen and other ministers have also protested with Undersecretary Alfredo Mantuanthat has coordinated the negotiations for the drafting of the decree. The leader of Lega he is disappointed because very little of his requests made it into the definitive text, yet he makes the best of it and mentions the letter three times premier affectionately calling herGeorgia». But the tensionswith theirs overlapping voices.

