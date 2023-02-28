Massacre of migrants in Crotone, Sallusti blurts out: “If a pirogue runs aground and sinks, it’s not Giorgia Meloni’s fault”

Alessandro Sallusti, Director of Libero, intervenes to Fourth Republic on Network 4 on the massacre of migrants in Crotone: “No government has managed to avoid the tragedies of the sea, throwing it into politics is pure profiteering. Minister Piantedosi’s words are true. This government has saved 26,500 people at sea, so saying that the government doesn’t save people at sea clashes with the data,” said Sallusti.

“I imagine that a left-wing voter expects his party to hear what they want to do. I haven’t heard a proposal since last night, beyond saying that the right is ugly and bad. If a pirogue runs aground and sinks, it’s not Giorgia Melon’s faultthe. The government – Sallusti reiterates – has saved 26,500 people since it took office!”, concludes the director of Libero.

“No government has managed to avoid the tragedies of the sea, throwing it into politics is pure profiteering. Piantedosi’s words are true.” @alesallusti #Crotone #quartarepubblica pic.twitter.com/6YsCOH8qXt — Fourth Republic (@QRepublic) February 27, 2023

