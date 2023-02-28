We have the Galician-Catalan band again Vuelve Zinc. This time they anticipate what will be their second long duration, “We don’t deserve it”, which will be officially published tomorrow March 1 on platforms.

Vuelve Zinc come back to the present with a new work that supposes the continuation of “own entropy”the album with which they became known in 2019. Today we are advancing it on Mondo Sonoro, although it will be officially published tomorrow on all streaming platforms and, shortly, it will even have a limited edition in physical format of the hand of several friendly record labels.

In “We don’t deserve it”the band Vuelve Zinc once again combines “strength and feeling”, but above all they talk to us about “the false simplicity of everyday life. Not knowing how to find their place. Resembling everything and nothing. Understanding music and art as ways of questioning themselves as people, as members of a constantly changing society and as cogs in a system that leaves much to be desired”.

The album has been recorded by Cristian Pallejà y Ferrán Resines in studies Big horse from Barcelona and mastered in Grocery Costa Brava. It also includes what were advances “It will not go well for me” and “Gold seems”.

Emerged in 2017 in Barcelona -although working remotely between Ourense and Barcelona-, the quartet is made up of Pole Plan (Bolga), Andre Maia (Mayer Sanchez, Unfollowers), Isaac Valdes (Gyoza, Bolga) y Chico Sanchís (Human Robot).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But let it be your own Chisco Sanchisleader of Vuelve Zinc, who commented on the songs one by one and helped us to delve into the universe of this second full-length.

my last single

”He talks about the competition in music fostered by the economic system and the use to death of social networks to achieve ‘every man for himself’, neglecting things like the synergy between bands and real music scenes”

I won’t do well

“After a breakup, you just want to go back to where you think everything was fine and working. But that’s gone, it belongs to another time and to other people with other vital moments. You have to let it be…”

synesthesia

“It was composed in a context of maximum polarization in the media and social stress derived from confinements, job losses, etc. The song uses the analogy of the transition from black and white to color, where black and white is tension, concern , extremisms (the NODE); and color is the balm of the oasis to escape from all that and be able to take refuge with the only person you can (in this case, a couple, both confined, the final part has a latent theme of musical metrics related to sex)”

missing moments

“It refers to the lack of time to do things that really matter – being with the people you love, having time for your leisure and personal balance, etc. – but plays with the silliness of thinking that you can’t do things because the weather is bad and Blah-blah-blah, excuses I make because I spend time on things that aren’t important (like work haha)”

Philanthropist but not too much

“This is another criticism of the total transformation of values. We agree 100% that we must review ourselves and make constant self-criticism as people in the world, as men, as omnivorous beings… but in this case it is a criticism of the orthodox transformation , where suddenly one forgets that two days ago he was making the same mistakes that he criticizes today”

The color of the rope

“This is perhaps the most difficult to understand explicitly. The title already summarizes the fact that a rope is something that is used to execute. Putting the focus on the color is putting the focus on whether it is pretty or not, if it is within fashion or not, and not focus on what is strangling you”

gold seems

“I composed it when I was about to take sick leave due to anxiety at work, after several years of convincing myself that you have to keep going, over and over again, deceiving myself with meritocratic and capitalist messages… It’s just giving me hives thinking about it haha”

Champion

“It is a self-criticism from satire or a satire from self-criticism. It seemed interesting to me to use a phrase that at some point I have said to myself to convince myself that I was not a macho or that I did not act from the bias of a patriarchal culture and education. The The song is divided into two parts, speaking in the first and second person. First, from the classical (and current) culture and attitude of man, the perpetuation of it from modernity, still having tools to discern what is wrong. After We also found it interesting to make a song that criticizes machismo from a man’s point of view, not to put words into a woman’s mouth, or to tell stories that it is better for the people affected to tell. In this case, it was interesting to talk about something that we were doing wrong. Well, what are we still doing.”

losing horse

“It is another satire of the concept of being the best, being above everyone at all costs, and it is sad at the same time, because we are all on this ship and we are all unconsciously pushed by the system to act that way”

we don’t deserve it

“I wrote it after taking the loss, during the loss, stuffed with benzodiazepines. It is a more general criticism of ‘Why are you sad? Don’t be sad’. Damn, I’m sad and I have to be, and I have to stop. Stop forcing us to be ultra-productive, super-happy, and say yes to everything when sometimes we should be saying no.”