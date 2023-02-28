Osimhen also scores against Empoli (eighth game in a row to score) and consolidates the top spot in the league’s striker’s standings. Behind him Lautaro, Nzola also goes into double figures (at 11 after his brace against Udinese), overtaking Kvaratskhelia. Beto and Orsolini get on. Cabral and Luis Alberto are also on the net, reaching 5 points. Here is the updated Serie A scorers standings WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A