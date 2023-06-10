Migrants seize ship in Naples: intervention by Italian special forces

Turkish boat off the coast of Naples, in the hands of migrants

“The Italian special forces, stationed in Brindisi, are freeing a Turkish ship with 22 crew members seized by about 15 migrants who were on board the vessel off the coast of Naples”. This was announced by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at the ‘Forum in masseria’ interviewed by Bruno Vespa.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, US aid for 2 billion. Putin “Nuclear in Belarus in July”

Armed migrants allegedly attempted blitz on the command bridge

Some of the illegal immigrants armed with four to five knives would have attempted to enter the bridge with the intention of hijacking the ship. The timely intervention of the San Marco Battalion thwarted the intention of the illegal immigrants who were mouthed.

Crosetto, hijackers locked themselves inside the ship

“It is known about the hijackers that they are illegal immigrants who boarded a Turkish ship and used weapons, such as daggers, but we have not yet managed to capture them so we are not sure, they took over the ship. The San Marco battalion had to intervene The ship has now been recovered but not yet secured because those who had occupied it are locked inside”. Thus the defense minister, Guido Crosetto, speaking of the seized Turkish ship, on the sidelines of the ‘Forum in the farm’ underway in Manduria. And on the operation he added: “We hope it will end as soon as possible without consequences for anyone”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

