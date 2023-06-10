Luis Sal replies to Fedez after farewell to Wild Moss: “It had become his podcast”











Question and answer on the rapper’s version about the breakup of their common project









Tgcom24 Between question and answer, the long-distance clash continues between Fedez e louis salt, now former friends and former collaborators of “Muschio Selvaggio”, object and field of dispute between the two. After the rapper explained in a video the reasons for the farewell of the youtuber on the podcast they hosted together, Luis decided to reply and tell his side of the story: “I felt marginalized. Wild Moss had become Federico’s podcast”. An answer that triggered an immediate reaction from Fedez through his Instagram stories.

Fedez’s story After weeks of rumors and speculation about the disappearance of the youtuber from the “Wild Moss” podcast that the two had been leading together since 2020, Fedez told the reasons for the breakup with Luis Sal. “After the Sanremo experience we had a very heated confrontation and we decided to take a few weeks to understand how things were. At the end of the week Luis let me know that he would never return to ‘Wild Moss’ and I didn’t ‘I took it well. Moreover, until today I was prevented from telling how things were, effectively damaging the podcast,” he explained.

Luis Sal’s reply With a short video posted on the “Muschio Selvaggio” YouTube channel (four minutes against the fifteen of Fedez’s j’accuse), Luis Sal broke the silence on his prolonged absence from the podcast. “It shouldn’t have been another place where Fedez was talked about but over time these premises are lacking. I pointed it out to him in many ways, as a friend, and you also pointed it out to him in the comments,” he explained , to then add: “I felt marginalized in my own project, I felt I wasn’t listened to either in the creative or in the executive part because he acted without involving me in many aspects. He apologized to me and continued to do so”.

The quarrel after Sanremo The frictions between the two flared up after Sanremo. “I am no longer in the project, there is no balance and it only seems to be Fedez’s podcast”, said Luis and after the festival, faced with the possibility of closing the podcast, which according to Sal was avoidable by finding a compromise solution, Fedez he would be rejected and told him: “You can’t take my podcast away from me, you’re an ungrateful shit, don’t show yourself to Moss again”. The rapper allegedly gave his lawyers a mandate to resolve the matter and buy the shares: “Come and make an episode in which you apologize for your absence with an agreed text. I’ll pay you (with an obligation of confidentiality) and buy you your 50%”, Fedez allegedly told him. but that I don’t want to play with. Tell mom. Tell the lawyer… I would have continued this project if it hadn’t been made so difficult for me. I shared a lot of his ideas, I supported him often. Instead when it came to listening to me, nothing ”.

Fedez’s answer On Instagram Fedez showed himself in the stories to retort by responding in kind: “I tried in every way to avoid this useless theater”. And then explaining: “The video in which I explained Luis’s absence didn’t aim to spit but… unlike his video that he made towards me. And so now I find myself forced to explain the fairy tale of the egocentric exploiting poor Luis”. The rapper asks: “If this sense of oppression you had towards me had been so latent for so long why did you decide to found a company with me two weeks before leaving it, asking me 600 thousand euros for a company that is not even half worth of this money? But let’s pretend you’re the victim and I’m the perpetrator. When you have a company you can’t go away by breaking the toy and slamming the door because ‘oh my God I’m bored'”.

New charges Fedez speaking to his ex-friend: “Since you stopped doing the podcast, you’ve stopped paying salaries to people who aren’t multimillionaires like you. You’ve stopped paying rent, you’ve left debts towards me and you continue to earn money from views without doing a f… or. So even if you had every reason to leave, we don’t behave like you did because we honor our commitments above all in respect of the people who work and get by only and exclusively thanks to our work but above all, giving answers to the public. You don’t stop your partner from giving answers simply because you want to leverage the pressure”.

Money At the end of his message, Fedez acknowledges: “I am willing to accept my faults and my responsibilities, what I hope is that there is the same will on the other side”. He then concludes by specifying some economic aspects: “There was an initial capital that we both put in. The money, as in all companies, runs out and we held a meeting where we asked to increase the capital to pay rents and salaries. We were denied, as a result I personally am paying the salaries and rents. The only good thing that can happen in all this ma… is that tomorrow there will be a new assembly where I hope Luis will fulfill his duties. Maybe we can get something good out of all this shit”.

