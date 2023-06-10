Who Byd, the cars it produces (and where) and the reasons why it has surpassed Volkswagen in sales

Byd conquered the position of the best-selling automobile brand in China for the first time. According to auto industry data provided by Bloomberg, the EV maker has outpaced Volkswagen, which held the largest market share in the country since 2008, with a total of more than 440,000 deliveries. In the same period, sales of VW-branded vehicles reached 427,247 units, with electric vehicles accounting for just 6% of the total. Of interest is the increasingly awaited landing in Italy, where it could represent the real big news. We are therefore interested in understanding:

Byd: who he is and what cars he produces

What are the reasons for Byd’s success

Il Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Bydbased in Shenzhen and minority-owned by billionaire Warren Buffett, has surpassed Volkswagen as the best-selling car brand in China in the first quarter of this year.

Although unknown to the European public but about to arrive in Italy, BYD is well known in China for its activity in the field of electric batteries, which has led it to become the second largest producer of accumulators for electric vehicles in the world, beating the South Korean LG. In addition to electric bicycles, forklifts, solar panels and cell phone batteries, BYD also produces buses, vans and commercial vehicles. China is becoming the center of gravity in electricity-powered technologies, with more than 3 million electrified cars, including plug-ins, sold in 2021.

Despite the impressive success in China, BYD also intends to expand into the European market, where it has already set up a branch in Belgium in Schiedam and will arrive in Italy very soon, probably by 2023. The Chinese manufacturer is focusing on the electric car model, the Tang, 7-seater SUV offered in two versions: with two or four-wheel drive. On an almost 5-metre-long vehicle with an attractive design signed by the renowned automotive designer Wolfgang Egger, it could meet the tastes of the European and also Italian public.

World of Atto 3 it is instead a compact family-type SUV, whose length reaches 4.45 meters. The car has a slightly raised driving position, typical of SUVs, without however offering the performance of a real off-road vehicle. The model adopts the e-Platform 3.0 platform, a tailor-made solution for electric vehicles from BYD, which supports front, rear and all-wheel drive, together with electrical components up to 800V for ensure ultra-fast charging. BYD’s proprietary battery, called the Blade, is one of the strengths of its electric vehicles. Atto 3 was presented with two different battery capacities: the 60 kWh version offers a range of 420 km and a maximum DC charge rate of 80 kW, while the 50 kWh model has a range of 320 km and a maximum charging speed of 70 kW.

And what about the Byd Seagull, a zero-emission city car, which has a compact design characterized by simple and harmonious lines. The car has five doors and a pronounced spoiler that protects the rear window and gives it a sporty touch. The dimensions of the vehicle are 3.78 meters long, 1.71 meters wide, 1.54 meters high and a wheelbase of 2.5 metres. The passenger compartment, approved for four people, features digital instrumentation with a central infotainment monitor in a raised position.

Byd Seagull will be available with 30 or 38 kWh sodium batteries and 75 and 102 hp motors. L’range of the economic electric car varies from 305 to 405 kilometers according to the Chinese homologation cycle. Despite this, no information has been provided regarding the recharge times of sodium batteries, which are a critical point for this type of battery. Byd Seagull is based on the Chinese manufacturer’s 3.0 platform.

BYD is preparing to flood global markets with its range of electric vehicles, and Europe will inevitably be its main target market, as sales of petrol and diesel cars are banned from 2023. Warren Buffett, the largest a living lender, he knows BYD well as he invested $232 million in the Chinese company in 2008. Over the years, the value of the investment has increased to over $9 billion, earning $4 billion in just 7 months. Even though Buffett has begun to reduce his stake, which is currently 12%, the future prospects of BYD they are not negative, as explained by the historic partner of the Oracle of Omaha, Charlie Munger, who considers the Chinese car manufacturer light years ahead of the much better known Tesla.

Byd uses proprietary batteries, including the Blade, one of its key strengths, providing a high quality electric vehicle solution. The automaker uses the e-Platform 3.0, a bespoke EV base from BYD that supports front, rear and all-wheel drive, along with electrical components up to 800V for ultra-fast charging. Along with competitive pricing, it’s all about one of the keys to success as it manages to contain production costs.

Build Your Dreams was founded in 1995 by entrepreneur Wang Chuanfu, with the aim of producing efficient and low-cost rechargeable batteries. Over the years, the company has expanded into various sectors, including the production of electric vehicles, becoming the leading Chinese company in the sector. BYD isn’t the only electric automaker in the Dragon, as there are also Nio and Xpeng, which are able to compete with Western manufacturers. China is poised to dominate the global electric car market, as more than half of the world‘s electric cars are sold in China. It is likely that many Italians will start driving a Chinese vehicle in 2023, when the European ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will take effect.