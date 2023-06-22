Home » Milan, 60-year-old woman on a bike hit by a cement mixer: she is very serious
Business

Milan, 60-year-old woman on a bike hit by a cement mixer: she is very serious

by admin
Milan, 60-year-old woman on a bike hit by a cement mixer: she is very serious

Milan, 60-year-old woman on bike hit by cement mixer: she is very serious

A 60-year-old woman was hit by a cement mixer on her bicycle in Piazza Durante in Milan. It happened shortly after 9.15. After being revived on the spot by 118 personnel, the woman was transported in red code in danger of life to the Polyclinic. From an initial reconstruction by the local police it seems that the heavy vehicle coming from via Predabissi turned right on piazza Durante towards via Leoncavallo. The bicycle led by the woman, on the other hand, was going straight.

Two months ago the fatal collision between a cement mixer and a 39-year-old cyclist

The tragedy dates back to just two months ago investment by a concrete mixer of a 39-year-old cyclist in Porta Vittoria: in that circumstance the woman had lost her life by opening a debate on the safety of cyclists in the city.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lixin Energy discloses the prospectus letter and plans to issue no more than 233 million shares_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Trump against Hunter Biden’s plea deal

Industry Benchmark | Top Ten Bathroom Brands Huayi...

SNB Stability Report – National Bank draws lessons...

“The next three years will only get worse”

Banco BPM and Mps: Castagna and Lovaglio speak

The market has changed dramatically!Powell’s words detonated the...

Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF

Confindustria in the USA with drawings by Leonardo

Norway’s central bank raises the key interest rate...

What is the Mes, what it provides for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy