Tim goes down after the new Cdp postponement

The Milan Stock Exchange marks +0.2% in mid-morning. Frankfurt and Paris mark +0.1% as well as London which therefore remains at the historic highs above 8 thousand points in the Ftse100. It will remain closed Wall Street for Presidents’ Day. Tim: slips by 2.8% while the times for CDP’s offer on the network seem to be slowing down, as an alternative to that of Kkr which should be examined by the board of directors on February 24th. Stock prices had been the protagonist in Friday’s session after the Fitch agency had hypothesized an improvement in the judgment in the event that visibility on the trend of operating margins stabilizes. Ex-dividend for Banca Generali (-1.4%) which distributed to shareholders the second tranche of the dividend for 2021 for 0.80 euro per share

BUSINESS PLACE

On Friday, the FTSEMIB completed the fourth positive week in a row, reaching its 13-month high, now close to the strong resistance in the 28 thousand area, which could start an adjustment phase. The peak at the beginning of 2022 was reached at 28,212 points. Justify your profit taking

UNICREDIT

Consolidate on the highest since March 2016, after completing the seventh positive week in a row on Friday. The performance since the beginning of 2023 has expanded to +46%. From 27 February, the stock will enter the EuroStoxx 50 in place of Linde, according to Stoxx Ltd. The index brings together the fifty stars of the euro area and is widely followed by institutional investors who use it as a benchmark. Unicredit is confirmed as the best stock in the Stoxx index of the European banking sector since January 1st. The index rose by +18.0% in the same period. Analysts continue to improve their vision: the updated consensus collected by Bloomberg expresses an average target of 22.45 euros, from 18.06 euros pre-quarterly, with 25 Buys, 3 Neutrals, 0 Sells. For the technical analysis, the break of the resistance at €20 projects the stock to €34

WALL STREET AND EUROPE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Wall Street closed a week on Friday with no significant news on the charts and today is closed for President’s Day. S&P500 (4,079) and Nasdaq (11,787) have not yet managed to breach the resistances at 4,200 and 12,000 points. This could pave the way for possible downsides. . A much more tonic scenario in Europe where practically all the main indices have scored new tops for over a year thanks to the boost of 18 sector indices out of 20. Best of all Travel and Tlc with higher earnings at 4%. The only ones in the red were Real Estate and Energy, the former due to renewed interest rate tensions, the latter due to the decline in gas and oil.