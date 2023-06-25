Home » Milan, elderly woman hit by bike: it’s serious
Milan, elderly woman hit by bike: it’s serious

An old woman – as reported by ANSA – who was crossing the street by bikein Milanwas hit by a car and now she is hospitalized in serious but not life threatening conditions.

Only yesterday a 60-year-old woman on a bicycle was run over in the city by a cement mixer and died shortly after

Only yesterday a 60-year-old woman on a bicycle was run over in the city by a cement mixer and died shortly after in hospital. It happened at 11.30 in via Domodossola: according to what was reconstructed by the local police, the 83-year-old cyclist was run over by a motorist who then stopped to help her. Transported from 118 to the San Carlo hospital, was hospitalized in red code. Another hit by a cyclist took place in Segrate (Milan), where a 40-year-old man was run over in via San Bovio. The man was transported in yellow code to the Milan Polyclinic.

