Milan ready to buy the parking area in San Donato

A large area is for sale in San Donato. The rumors place it more towards San Giuliano, taking the Via Emilia as a director. Those in the know are sure that it is an absolutely interesting area. The motivation? At this point AC Milan gave up on both Milan, in this flurry of rumors that has transformed the question of the demolition or restructuring of the San Siro into a B-series soap opera, and the idea of ​​a stadium together with Inter. And therefore, in mid-June the agreement was signed with Sportlifecity, owner of the area, on which however – as highlighted by Fatto Quotidiano – there are many doubts. The rumor going around is that a preliminary agreement is also about to be completed for the nearby area, where the parking lots, essential for the Rossoneri project, should be built. Whose area is that? It looks likeEni, which in San Donato – with Metanopoli – has always owned many areas. Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

