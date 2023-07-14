Home » Milan ready to buy the parking area in San Donato
Business

Milan ready to buy the parking area in San Donato

by admin
Milan ready to buy the parking area in San Donato

Milan ready to buy the parking area in San Donato

A large area is for sale in San Donato. The rumors place it more towards San Giuliano, taking the Via Emilia as a director. Those in the know are sure that it is an absolutely interesting area. The motivation? At this point AC Milan gave up on both Milan, in this flurry of rumors that has transformed the question of the demolition or restructuring of the San Siro into a B-series soap opera, and the idea of ​​a stadium together with Inter. And therefore, in mid-June the agreement was signed with Sportlifecity, owner of the area, on which however – as highlighted by Fatto Quotidiano – there are many doubts. The rumor going around is that a preliminary agreement is also about to be completed for the nearby area, where the parking lots, essential for the Rossoneri project, should be built. Whose area is that? It looks likeEni, which in San Donato – with Metanopoli – has always owned many areas. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Football, the England national team is worth twice as much as Italy

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy