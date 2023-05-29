Milan stock exchange shares to buy and sell today 29 May

The markets seem destined to react well to the provisional agreement reached between the White House and the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default in the United States. Futures of the Frankfurt Dax rise by 0.12%, those of the Euro Stoxx 50 improve by 0.18%, while the future of the Madrid Ibex does even better with +0.99%. US markets will be closed today for Memorial Day and UK markets will be closed for the Spring Bank Holiday.

