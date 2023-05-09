Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of the day

The Milan Stock Exchange is slightly negative, in the wake of the other stock exchanges in Euroland, with investors who await the important data on US inflation for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the season of results continues, showing a better picture than initial expectations. Today in the euro area there are no important data in the calendar. The only indication came from France, where in March 2023 the current account balance passed into a surplus.

On the front of monetary policy, Peter Kazimir, governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said that “based on today’s data, we will have to continue raising interest rates longer than expected,” while Martin Kazak, president of the Central Bank of Latvia, said that “further rate hikes will be needed to tame inflation”.

A Business Square focus on bankscon MPS which closed the first quarter of the year with a net profit growing to 236 million and the CEO Luigi Lovaglio who has opened the distribution of the dividend from 2024. BPM Bank instead it achieved a net profit of 256 million, with CEO Giuseppe Castagna who said he was confident about an increase in remuneration. Phinecus reported a record net profit in the first quarter of 2023 at 147.3 million euros.