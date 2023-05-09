Consultation and Conference of Stakeholders

With regard to the EU4Health Programme, the European Commission informs that the online survey is currently underway “Stakeholders’ Targeted Consultation EU4Health Annual Work Programme 2024” which will be available until 22 May 2023.

The survey aims to collect the Stakeholders’ opinions on the possible priorities for action of the Program in the following year and represents one of the essential moments, explicitly envisaged by the Program Regulations, for the involvement of potential beneficiaries and non-institutional actors in the definition of the proposal which the European Commission will advance to the Member States and the European Parliament.

The preliminary results of the Consultation will be presented during the Event “EU4Health Stakeholders’ Conference”, to be held on June 9, 2023 (09:00 CEST – 17:00 CEST), in hybrid mode, both in Brussels and online.

The Conference will be divided into sessions on five themes:

Improve and promote health

Protect people

Improving access to medicines and medical devices

Preparing healthcare systems for the digital age

Explore synergies and complementarities.

In addition to discussing health priorities, the Day will provide an opportunity to reflect on future strategic orientations and work programmes. The event will therefore be an occasion to discuss the Program with Stakeholders, including organizations representing patients, civil society and other stakeholders active in public health and social issues; healthcare workers; networks of researchers, universities and experts; companies and their associations; authorities of the Member States.

Due to the limited space at the Conference venue, it will be possible to participate in presence for a limited number of subscribers, on the basis of the order in which requests are received (criterion“first come, first served”).

Therefore, if you wish to participate face-to-face, you must pre-register by sending an email with your contact details to [email protected]

Further information on the Conference will be made available on the European Commission website, on the page dedicated to the Event: EU4Health Stakeholders’ Conference (europa.eu).

For any further information, it is possible to contact the Italian focal point by email [email protected] or by telephone on 0659943173.