Milan, turning point on the renewal of Leao. The signing bonus, the 10 million…

Rafael Leao (photo Lapresse)

Maldini and Massara have finalized an agreement on the engagement that had already been found more than two months ago

Raphael Leo he gave Milan an important point against Roma. If he doesn’t go it alone he’s always ready to invent for his teammates as happened yesterday at the Olimpico with Saelemaekers. And now, off the pitch, he is ready to score the most awaited goal by the fans by extending his contract which expires in 2024.

In the last few days – writes www.calciomercato.com – Maldini and Massara they filed in the last details an agreement on the engagement that had already been found more than two months ago: Leão said yes to the 7 million a year plus bonuses put on the plate by Milan. A signing bonus of around 3 million euros has also been agreed. For the AC Milan club, an agreement that will be able to leverage the advantages of the Growth Decree. The cost of the award should therefore be around 10.5 million euros per year.

A first step has been completed, now we need the last more complicated step. But on the fine front of 20 million to be paid to Sporting Lisbona, interest payments and arrears, signs of relaxation are starting to arrive. Sources close to the negotiation tell of a turning point expected within 10/15 days. Milan are waiting optimistic, Leão is ready to sign a multi-year contract.

