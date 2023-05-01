Udinese-Napoli / Other changes ahead: the latest on the kick-off

Aurelio De Laurentiis’ team is ready once again to change the schedule of the next championship match. Here are all the latest

The team managed by Aurelio De Laurentiis failed yesterday afternoon to become champion of Italy for the third time in its history. This shouldn’t be a problem for any team, as there are still six games left to play and consequently the possibility of securing the championship is just a simple matter of time. The city has already been celebrating for several days, some even for several weeks and it is almost anachronistic to have to change the times of the matches less than three days after their dispute. Anyway let’s not waste any more time and let’s see what could be the latest ideas from the Football League on this championship match.

The Naples champion is a matter of time and hours, also because it’s enough for Spalletti’s team that Lazio don’t win their next match (which will be played this Wednesday against Dionisi’s Sassuolo). If a draw should arrive, the Neapolitans will already be able to celebrate on Thursday evening, thus making the clash with Udinese the following day completely useless. Yet (as of today) there is still some rumors on the movement of the party of the blues. Apparently the time change is a more than concrete hypothesis.

The new date — It will always be played on Thursday eveningsbut instead of 20 and 45 it seems due anticipate everything to 18. In this way, however, all the people who have made a ticket to go and see the next championship match will have to adapt. The even bigger problem is the one involving the company, given that no one (to date) has said anything about all these time changes. Udinese and above all his fans were teased and surely this is not good for the next championship match. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the fields. Sottil ready for the challenge << See also Gabby Petito, a turning point in the murdered blogger crime story: the remains found in Florida belong to her boyfriend Brian Laundrie

1 maggio – 09:09

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

