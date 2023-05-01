Thanks to the fans for supporting the team

Richard de Meo, from the Allianz Dome press room, comments on the victory against Verona:

“Maybe I say it every time but it’s really a pleasure to be here in person and live a match like this with six thousand fans, an indescribable and unforgettable experience.

So I would like to start by thanking you all and the fans for supporting the team today. Then also thanks to coach Lego, with the coaches, the technical team and the club staff and most of all thanks to the players who were great and gave everything today.”