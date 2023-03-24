Listen to the audio version of the article

There is no peace for it stadio of Milan. Yesterday the top management of the team met the top management of the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region, confirming their interest in the La Maura area, in the north-west area of ​​Milan. «Gerry Cardinale he presented me the project for the new stadium, he made me fully understand the intentions of the Rossoneri club,” said the president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana. Even the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala confirmed the intentions of the football club.

And yet, if apparently things seem easier because there is no longer talk of demolishing San Siro and you begin to evaluate an undeveloped area, even this project is likely to be uphill even before it takes shape. In fact, in the city council the numbers to reach the majority are probably not there, or are at the limit. During the last vote in December on a possible new project at San Siro – even with the new parameters imposed by the Municipality of greater protection of green areas and an inclusive stadium with at least 70,000 seats – the proposal narrowly passed, with 23 votes in favor and some abstentions, with a split majority and recovering votes from the centre-right opposition.

An even more uncertain vote would emerge for the La Maura area. For now it’s just an indiscretion, or rather a prediction, of which Milan would have already been informed.

The reason is that the new structure, which would involve an investment around 600 millionwould also partially occupy an area under the protection of the Park institution, which by its vocation is agricultural.

Milan’s idea is to occupy overall 750 thousand square meters of land, a large part of which is owned by Snaitech – which in reality has already signed sales agreements with the entrepreneur Federico Consolandi, who however is already ready to sell it to Milan, giving up the real estate investments he had initially thought about – . In this portion of land there would even be a facilitation, given that it already had a sporting purpose. In this case there would only be a need for an integration to the Pgt.