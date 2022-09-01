Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan is also preparing a savings plan. Against the rise in energy prices “we are setting up a working group between A2A, the Polytechnic and the Municipality to arrive at a proposal for solutions to be adopted within a week,” said the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala.

Milan and Aosta the most expensive cities, Naples the most convenient

Municipal offices closed on weekends

According to Mayor Sala, the energy theme «must go hand in hand with the theme of the city’s timetables, that is, when it opens, when it closes, when everything works. After a week and we will come out with our rules that I suppose will go alongside those that will arrive at the national level: one degree less, an hour less ». In any case, “it is clear that we must also think a lot about our offices”, for example, except “those who have direct contact with the public imagine that they are still open on weekends is just not right”. So “we take a week – concluded the mayor – to arrive at actions that are incisive and measurable”

The issue of costs for the municipalities

Bills for municipalities are becoming a problem as well as for businesses and households. According to Uncem “, according to Uncem, what is foreseen by the Aid-ter Decree – being converted into Parliament in the next few days – is very important, with an increase of 400 million euros (350 in favor of the Municipalities and 50 of the Metropolitan Cities and Provinces) of funds for expensive energy. These resources, aimed at ensuring continuity in the provision of services, are added to the 250 million (200 to Municipalities and 50 to Provinces and Metropolitan Cities) provided, in the first instance, by the first energy decree (Legislative Decree 17/2022), which have already been increased. of a further 170 million (150 to municipalities and 20 to intermediate bodies) from the first aid decree (Legislative Decree 50/2022) “. To cope with the higher costs deriving from the increases in electricity and gas prices, – continues Uncem – local authorities can therefore count on a total of 820 million euros (700 for municipalities and 120 for provinces and metropolitan cities), to which are added any use of the leftovers of Covid 2020 and 2021 funds. We know that the contribution will be distributed, in relation to the expenditure for electricity and gas users, by decree of the Minister of the Interior, in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister for Regional Affairs, by 30 September 2022. Temporarily, to estimate the amount, the Municipalities can take into account the fact that the addition will double the resources assigned in the first instance with the Internal Decree of 1 June 2022 and subsequently with 22 July 2022. Provinces and metropolitan cities will instead be able to count on additional resources equal to 71 per cent.