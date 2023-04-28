MilanoSesto, there is an agreement for the new structure of the area

Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a general agreement on the MilanoSesto area. A non-binding letter of intent was signed in the last few hours, which will allow the due diligence on the operation to begin to define the sale of the project from Hines and Prelios to Coima and Redo. According to rumours, the value decided for the area would be around the one hundred million euro which formed the basis of the offer launched in mid-March.

The novelty is that, according to rumors gathered by Il Sole 24Ore, they will be spun off…