Home » MilanoSesto, there is an agreement for the new structure of the area
Business

MilanoSesto, there is an agreement for the new structure of the area

by admin
MilanoSesto, there is an agreement for the new structure of the area

ServiceReal estate

Letter of intent signed between developers and banks: final ok at the end of May. Social housing in Coima and Redo, offices in Hines: value of 100 million

by Luca Davi and Paola Dezza

There is a general agreement on the MilanoSesto area. A non-binding letter of intent was signed in the last few hours, which will allow the due diligence on the operation to begin to define the sale of the project from Hines and Prelios to Coima and Redo. According to rumours, the value decided for the area would be around the one hundred million euro which formed the basis of the offer launched in mid-March.

The novelty is that, according to rumors gathered by Il Sole 24Ore, they will be spun off…

See also  Enel continues its energy transition process: La Spezia coal-fired power plant closed

You may also like

Analysts on Def: “Image damage, Pnrr delay worries”

Venice, all crazy about the naked model in...

Import and export of foreign trade show strong...

GDP, maxi rebound in the first quarter. Growth...

Ecomembrane debutta su Euronext Growth Milan

Processors: Intel has never lost so much

Alpine, the A290_β showcar officially opens the electric...

The Group’s Total Assets Exceeded RMB 40 Trillion,...

Take off: Lufthansa forgets its passengers

Drought in Spain is already making itself felt...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy