We premiere the new video clip of Enrique Octavo

After avoiding the pandemic with that no dancing, Enrique Octavo leave behind the remains of the destruction with “Ya vamos viendo”. A guitar cut that sounds like that jumble of metal that surrounds them in the video clip that accompanies this advance single and that we premiered on MondoSonoro.

A clip directed by David R. Valeiras, who in addition to the audiovisual facet is also a musician. A singer-songwriter from Orense who has lived in Granada for years and is also responsible for the programming of the Open Stage of the mythical Granada venue La Tertulia. In his work as an audiovisual producer, he has transferred to images this first single from the new album by the group from Granada.

Returning to the imminent present of Enrique Octavo Fear does not exist, in addition to the title of their fifth album, has also been the name of a tour of these new songs in acoustic format. On this fifth album there will be several collaborations and guest voices, such as Fran Pedrosa, lead singer of the Seville group Pinocho Detective and also a member of the band All la Glory or the Argentinean Señorita Trueno Negro, among others. But for now We are already seeing.

