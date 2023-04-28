Football: Atalanta; Gasperini, Lookman misses the match against Torino – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, APRIL 28 – “We hope to recover Lookman soon too, who won’t even be there tomorrow”. Gian Piero Gasperini announces the third consecutive absence of Atalanta’s scorer (13 plus 2 in the Italian Cup): “In these last seven games we need everyone to be at their best. Optimal physical, moral and mental condition will be essential – explains the coach Nerazzurri – The Turin-Spezia-Juventus triptych in one week is an important moment, but I wouldn’t say decisive. A way to verify our possibilities in the championship final”. The short-term goal of the players from Bergamo is to grab at least the sixth place occupied by Inter: “We need to look ahead and if possible hit at least one team to be sure of staying in the European zone”. As for the possible variants in attack compared to Monday’s postponement with Roma, Gasperini leaves everything open: “A decisive contribution from Muriel, whose baby is being born these days, would be desirable. He’s a bit distracted, but he has the numbers in order to be fundamental by giving us a push.



Him like Zapata and Pasalic – closes the coach -. Torino is a direct competitor with a strong identity, Juric values ​​the players and being ahead of them, like Fiorentina, Udinese and Bologna, is a great credit on our part.”



