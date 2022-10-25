Listen to the audio version of the article

From Turin we have moved on to Milan and now to Monza. The third edition of Mimo will take place from 16 to 18 June 2023, a free event particularly sensitive to the issue of sustainability that is not a fair but combines an exhibition part with test drives and the possibility of purchasing on site. For this year, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will be the setting for the event.

Over 50 brands already confirmed and test drives

The models of the more than 50 car and motorcycle brands that will participate in Mimo 2023 will be located between paddock 1 and paddock 2 of the Monza racetrack: the manufacturers will have an area where exhibition and test drive will coincide along an ad hoc path of four kilometers for test drives of car and motorcycle models of all engines and designed to test in every mode all the segments offered by the market, from city cars, to SUVs, passing through sedans.

For the test drives, an educational technological area will be set up for testing electric and hybrid plug-in models, where it will also be possible to operate the columns and how to connect and disconnect the different types of charging connectors.

In addition to test drives, Mimo has also become a showcase where you can buy the products that the exhibiting brands put on display with special purchase formulas. A maneuver that aims to modernize the fleet and to make known the new technologies that the market is imposing.

The Formula 1 boxes will be dedicated to the exhibition of sports and premium brands that will take to the track twice a day for dedicated hot laps during the three days of the event.