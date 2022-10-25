Home Entertainment Energy crisis and expensive electric car bill, Motus-E attacks Facile.it
Entertainment

Energy crisis and expensive electric car bill, Motus-E attacks Facile.it

by admin
Energy crisis and expensive electric car bill, Motus-E attacks Facile.it

ROME – The research published by Facile.it, as well as other studies on charging costs published in these hours, represent only a partial vision of reality. This is why we believe the results are misleading for consumers and businesses. This was stated by Motus-E, the association that gathers the stakeholders of electric mobility, commenting on the research ‘Electric cars: + 161% for a recharge’.

Energy crisis, charging an electric car costs 161% more than a year ago

di Claudio Gerino

“The cost of electricity on which Facile.it’s calculations are based (which we take for example) refers exclusively to electricity purchased by a domestic customer with a volatile price and does not take into account those who have a fixed rate , nor those (which now exceed one million self-producers) who, thanks to a photovoltaic system, eliminate or reduce energy costs. In addition, the survey does not even mention who benefits from a flat rate for recharging public, or a plan, subject to subscription, in which the customer is offered a recharge package for a fixed cost (which can also be used in roaming between the main operators). With flat subscriptions, in fact, the rates remain between € 0.31 and € 0.35 / kWh. If we recalculate with these data also the cases of segment B of the Facile.it study, with consumption of 6.3 km / kWh to travel 1,000 km, at € 0.35 / kWh, we get only 55 € of costs instead of € 85, compared to € 83 for petrol and € 71 for diesel “.

See also  The j'accuse of Visa: "Make use of contactless for electric recharges"

Acea raises the alarm: “3.3 million cars lost in Europe. Electric? They must be more accessible”

Motus-E also underlines that the prices of traditional fuels were chosen in a different period (last week of September ’22: petrol 1.633 € / l diesel 1.738 € / l), compared to which they have already risen (average last week available 17 October ’22: petrol 1,698 € / l diesel 1,833 € / l) by a further +4 and + 8%. The association also recalls that currently the value of traditional fuel prices is still heavily discounted (around 47%), “otherwise today we would be at the same prices as in March (around 2.16 € / l for diesel) and in June we would have exceeded 2.3 € / l, while electricity only had the exemption from system charges, equal to approximately 0.04 € / kWh, comparable to 6% of the current energy price “. Motus-E reminds you that most of the people who often use public charging infrastructures are precisely those who subscribe to flat subscriptions.

Dear Europe, but where are the charging points on European roads?

by Maurilio Rigo

Despite these clarifications, however, the association of electric mobility stakeholders cannot help but underline that “the energy crisis and the related increase in the prices of raw materials continue to cause our concern: the situation is unsustainable for many families and companies, regardless of how they move, and for this reason we are confident that the Italian Government and all European Ministers will converge on a solution of mitigation and decoupling from the price of gas as soon as possible “. At the same time, however, he reiterates “that in any case the dissemination and comparisons of partial and misleading data are equally harmful”.

See also  In France they say: "The pedestrian is the risk of the road"

Renault, de Meo and the electric: “Why isn’t there a plan B?”

by Francesco Paternò

You may also like

Enter RIMOWA’s new Shanghai limited-time exhibition “Craftsmanship” |...

The Korean Film Critics Award “Resolve to Break...

Reebok x Mountain Research’s New Joint Series Officially...

The “abstract genius” Picasso is in Brussels

Craig Green X adidas CG SCUBA STAN New...

When it’s cold, please add clothes to Florence...

FACETASM x WIND AND SEA New Joint Series...

Reverse EU, on the Euro ‘7’ the entry...

Meeting is Providence_TOM News

The car painted by Andy Warhol: the BMW...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy